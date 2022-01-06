PLYMOUTH — The following students have been named to the Plymouth State University dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
ALTON BAY
Brittany Neff
BELMONT
Emily Elliott-Lucas
GILMANTON
Owen Ramsey
GILMANTON IRONWORKS
Alexina Gillis
GILFORD
John Mattes
Cheyenne Wright
Olivia Salesky
Lindsey Sanderson
LACONIA
Emily Perry
Ashley Burgos
Jessica Freeman
Meghan Hogg
Faith Pakasuk
Ryann Hendricks
Jack Henry Bosies
MEREDITH
Jordan Durand
Emily Mussen
Mollie Durand
Sean Mariano
MOULTONBOROUGH
David Welch
NORTHFIELD
Dharmik Patel
Andrew Des Marais
PLYMOUTH
Owen MacDonald
Jordan Marshall
Megan Marshall
Ivy Pratola
SANBORNTON
Mason Howe
TILTON
Casey Lang
Eric Young
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.