PLYMOUTH — The following students have been named to the Plymouth State University dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.

ALTON BAY

Brittany Neff

BELMONT

Emily Elliott-Lucas

GILMANTON

Owen Ramsey

GILMANTON IRONWORKS

Alexina Gillis

GILFORD

John Mattes 

Cheyenne Wright

Olivia Salesky

Lindsey Sanderson

LACONIA

Emily Perry

Ashley Burgos

Jessica Freeman

Meghan Hogg

Faith Pakasuk

Ryann Hendricks

Jack Henry Bosies

MEREDITH

Jordan Durand

Emily Mussen

Mollie Durand

Sean Mariano

MOULTONBOROUGH

David Welch

NORTHFIELD

Dharmik Patel

Andrew Des Marais

PLYMOUTH

Owen MacDonald

Jordan Marshall

Megan Marshall

Ivy Pratola

SANBORNTON

Mason Howe

TILTON

Casey Lang

Eric Young

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.