PLYMOUTH — This Halloween, Plymouth State University Communication and Media Studies students held the first Plymouth Unity Social Harvest. The event, organized by seniors in Dr. Annette Holba’s senior seminar course, aimed to create a sense of community between Plymouth State students and Plymouth locals.
All the students dressed up in costume and handed out candy to trick-or-treaters making their way downtown. There was pumpkin painting, and a cardboard cutout for photos. Plymouth’s mascot Pemi the Panther also made an appearance.
The event was a community project for the students’ senior seminar. Their task was to create a project based around dialogic ethics and their role in building relationships and community. The students also hoped the event would break down some of the negative stigma surrounding Plymouth State students. Holba, referring to her students, explained, "They wanted to show the other side, in case people have negative feelings about Plymouth students. Because we always hear about the bad things, but we rarely hear about the good things that students do."
Students handled all of the logistics for the event, including organizing, and getting pumpkins, decorations, and all materials. The turnout was better than the students expected, providing an opportunity for dialogue between students and citizens of Plymouth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.