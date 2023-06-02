05-12 and 13 COM PSU graduation

Plymouth State University celebrated its 152nd Commencement on May 13. A total of 750 students were honored during the ceremony. Graduate and doctorate degrees were awarded in a separate ceremony on Friday evening, May 12. (Courtesy photo)

PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University celebrated its 152nd undergraduate commencement on May 13, at the Bank of New Hampshire Field House of the Active Living, Learning, and Wellness North Building on the PSU campus.

Seven hundred and fifty students were honored during the ceremony. Nearly 260 graduate students participated in a graduate commencement ceremony on the previous evening. City of Manchester public health director Anna Thomas addressed masters and doctoral degree recipients at the ceremony.

