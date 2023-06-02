Plymouth State University celebrated its 152nd Commencement on May 13. A total of 750 students were honored during the ceremony. Graduate and doctorate degrees were awarded in a separate ceremony on Friday evening, May 12. (Courtesy photo)
PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University celebrated its 152nd undergraduate commencement on May 13, at the Bank of New Hampshire Field House of the Active Living, Learning, and Wellness North Building on the PSU campus.
Seven hundred and fifty students were honored during the ceremony. Nearly 260 graduate students participated in a graduate commencement ceremony on the previous evening. City of Manchester public health director Anna Thomas addressed masters and doctoral degree recipients at the ceremony.
The ceremony paid tribute to students who overcame the uncertainties and shifting sands that became emblematic of the learning experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You’ve become masters of change and resiliency,” PSU President Donald L. Birx told ceremony participants. “The pandemic was tough, but you persevered as you will in life, constantly adapting, growing and learning. Your class is special and rare; you were the ‘screenagers’ with online classes all day, mask-wearing, testing, quarantines and travel restrictions, some which tested you, but not bested you, knocked you down, but didn’t knock you out, gave you pause but didn’t pause your giving.”
Todd Angilly, Boston Bruins national anthem singer and PSU class of 1999 alumnus, delivered the keynote address.
The university awarded Peter Bauer, co-founder and CEO of Mimecast, a global internet security company, an honorary doctor of business degree during the undergraduate commencement ceremony.
Thomas was also presented with an honorary doctor of public health degree for her service to the people of Manchester and the state of New Hampshire as well as the leadership role she played through the pandemic.
“Be perfectly imperfect,” Thomas said. “Over time, you will find that you learn much more about yourself when you fail rather than succeed. It’s what you do with that knowledge that will set you apart from the pack.”
To learn more about Plymouth State University, visit plymouth.edu.
