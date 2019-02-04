PLYMOUTH — Local residents who were among the 831 students named to the Plymouth State University President's List for the Fall 2018 semester are Delaney Andrews, Cassidy Keyser, Benjamin Drew, Maxwell Sawyer, Emily Lamot, Julia Davis, and Anthony Eldridge of Gilford; William Bird of Center Harbor; and Cameron Brand, Ian Kim, Mary Patten, Jessica Ouellette, Maria Bode, Macallan Camara, Julie Cunningham, Kyle Manning, Todd Gustaitis, Julianne Lewis, Jin Lyi Mah, Morgan Maxner, Melker Blomberg, Joni Hongisto, Alyssa Michaud, and Victoria Jollimore of Plymouth;
Also, Callie Dawson, Brianna Romiglio, Amanda O'Leary, Hayley Desousa, Andrew Des Marais, and Ryan French of Northfield; Hailey Kelley and Skyla Brewster of Center Barnstead; and Devon Mello, Cierra Pinkney, Madison Reynolds, Cheyenne Simkins, Joshua Morel, Christian Gaspa, Carter Doherty, Taylor Avery, and Griffin Nyhan of Laconia;
Also, Asia Merrill, Alexandra Lugar, Jacob Mozier, Eric Osgood, Grace Shaw, Courtney Valenze, and Tayla Jacques of Belmont; Rebecca Tgibedes, Amanda Woodward, Cassidy Brennan, Emily Porusta, and Gabriella Zaki of Moultonborough; and Jordan Durand, Rebecca Otis, Megan Nickerson, Ashley Bussolari, David Gagnon, Alec Dunlap, and Raymond Dennis of Meredith;
Also, Knukhone Khounkhamtan, Katelyn O'Neill, Kelly Poirier, and Abigail Buchanan of New Hampton; Logan Laroche, Lilli Keegan, and Raymond Kelly of Sanbornton; and Amanda Blier, Jerica Wilkins, and Amanda Goupil of Tilton;
Also, Kendra Danby and Desmond Kirwan of Gilmanton Iron Works and Brianna Hada and Fatima Areias of Alton.
To be named to the President's List, a student must achieve a grade-point average of 3.7 or better and must have attempted at least 12 credit-hours during the semester.
