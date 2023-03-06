Plymouth State Innovation and Entrepreneurship Cluste

In December, 2022, students from Plymouth State University’s Feasibility and Consulting course presented their final report to Peppercorn Farm Market owner Hal Covert,bottom right, along with his part-time store manager Jim Napier, bottom left. From left, students Adrienne Caron, Liam McElman, Grayson Bradley, Matayo Grondin, Giorgi Tsiklauri, Joshua Lorden, Caroline Gibson, Anders “Lukas” Holmqvist and Colin Mengold presented their findings. Student Jovan Zimmerman attended virtually. (Courtesy photo)

PLYMOUTH — Two of Plymouth State University’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Cluster courses are teaming up to provide professional consulting services to the Peppercorn Farm Market, a popular country store in Plymouth.

On Feb. 20, the 17 students enrolled in the Marketing and Design Agency course, where students function as members of a marketing firm called Plymouth Creative, presented some preliminary branding recommendations to Peppercorn owner Hal Covert. Last semester, 10 students in the Feasibility and Consulting course studied the business for eight weeks and presented Covert with recommendations for alternative business plans to improve the Peppercorn’s revenue and address staffing challenges.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.