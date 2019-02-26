PLYMOUTH — Making the most of its proximity to New Hampshire’s White Mountains, Plymouth State University is holding its second annual Admissions Basecamp at nearby Waterville Valley Resort during the Massachusetts and New Hampshire school vacation weeks.
More than 20 student ski and snowboard ambassadors, outfitted in PSU gear, meet with prospective students and families on the Waterville Valley slopes now through Sunday, March 3.
Inside the resort's base lodge, Basecamp provides a convenient location for high school students who are visiting the region during February school vacation to learn about PSU and to meet with admissions representatives.
“In addition to the promise of an outstanding education, research tells us that recreational opportunities play a significant role in students’ college decisions, and many are drawn to Plymouth for the numerous outdoor-oriented sports, clubs and recreational activities available here,” said Jason Moran, dean of enrollment management at Plymouth State University.
“Basecamp gives students and their families an opportunity to learn more about PSU and to meet with our admissions team, all while enjoying time in the mountains. We recognize that families are busy, and that the college application process can be stressful, and our goal with Basecamp is to offer families an easy, convenient way to learn about PSU,” said Moran.
Matt Hesser, senior director of marketing at Waterville Valley Resort, said, “Waterville Valley and Plymouth State have enjoyed a longstanding relationship — its alpine ski and snowboard teams train here, and students, faculty and staff members and their families have skied here for years. We are excited to help introduce PSU to our guests and visitors — it is truly a New Hampshire gem where students can flourish.”
Also in February, PSU will hold its final open house for prospective and admitted students, on Saturday, Feb. 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Prospective students and parents will have the opportunity to learn about PSU’s innovative Integrated Clusters Learning Model, meet faculty members from their academic areas of interest, take student-led campus tours, and dine on campus. Students and families are encouraged to register in advance.
In addition, informational sessions and campus tours are being offered every weekday in February at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
For more information about Basecamp at Waterville Valley Resort and other PSU admissions events, and to register for campus tours, visit Plymouth.edu/visit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.