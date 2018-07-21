PLYMOUTH —The Plymouth Regional Senior Center is throwing a party on Friday, July 27, to celebrate its 25th birthday.
In 1993, the restored Boston and Maine Railroad Station officially opened as the Plymouth Regional Senior Center following a nearly $1 million renovation project made possible by state and federal funding, as well as private donations. Since then, numerous upgrades and improvements have made it a thriving center for seniors that hosts congregate lunches, meals on wheels, transportation services, arts and craft groups, exercise classes, club meetings and many other events and services.
The event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. and will include with music by Swing Rocket, raffles, building tours, and program instructors to answer any questions that you may have about the Center and its classes and other services.
For more information, call Robin at 603-536-1204 or email her at rkoczur@gcscc.org.
