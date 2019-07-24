PLYMOUTH — Plymouth Regional Senior Center, one of eight centers under the umbrella of Grafton County Senior Citizens Council, has been selected as a beneficiary of the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program for the month of July.
The center was selected as the July beneficiary by store leadership at the Hannaford located at Hatch Plaza. Plymouth Regional Senior Center will receive a $1 donation every time the $2.50 reusable community bag is purchased at this location during July.
“We are extremely excited about being July’s beneficiary,” said Gail Shaw, director of the Plymouth Regional Senior Center. “All donations help us to fulfill our mission of providing services and support to Grafton County Senior Citizens and we are grateful for being chosen as this month’s recipient.”
To learn more about Plymouth Regional Senior Center, visit www.gcscc.org. For more information, visit www.hannaford.bags4mycause.com.
