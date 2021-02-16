PLYMOUTH — Three candidates are on this year’s ballot running for a position on the Town of Plymouth Select Board for a three-year term. There will be an opportunity to learn more about them and ask questions Wednesday, March 3 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The link will be posted on the Town of Plymouth website. The session will also be broadcast live on YouTube.
Caroline Dowling
Though I had planned to run for Selectwoman, the demands on my time due to work and parenting have changed and I will unfortunately not be able to run for this position this year. I fell in love with Plymouth as a college student and now love this town from the very different perspective of a parent with a child in our great school system. During the past four years, I have felt more and more inclined to get involved in the continued development and growth of our community, our state, and our country's politics and policies. This desire to serve my community made me come forward to be a candidate for the Selectboard and I was very disappointed when I discovered that I could not both run and serve on the Board. Unfortunately, by the time of this discovery, it was too late to remove my name from the ballot. Regardless, I would like to extend my support to Ted Wisniewski. After having a great conversation with Ted, it is very clear to me that he has some thoughtful insights into budgeting and planning, as well as some shared views about how we would like to see things progress in a positive way. I will keep my options open for future involvement with this great little town that I have made my home and thank you all for everything you do to make this town special.
John H Randlett
I would like to announce my candidacy for Selectman in Plymouth New Hampshire. I have served on numerous boards in Plymouth for the past 15 years. I served on the budget committee as board chairman, selectman representative to the committee for 13 years. I have served on the Trustee of the trust fund board for 2 years before I was selected to finish and unexpired term of 9 months on the select board. I then served on the planning board for 7 years, holding various position including Chairman and vice chair. The past six years I have served as a selectman, holding various position on the select board including Chairman and Vice chair in various years. It has been my pleasure and honor to serve the town of Plymouth and I wish to continue that service for the next 3 years. I appreciate your vote on March 9th for selectman in Plymouth.
Ted Wisniewski
I am a 30+ year resident of Plymouth with 4 years’ experience working on the town Advisory Budget Committee. I am an accomplished leader with 30 years’ experience working in Information Technology and Information Technology Management. As a decision maker, I rely on facts, look for efficiencies, am willing to challenge the status quo, and am dedicated to doing the job well. I went to Plymouth State and liked the area so much I decided to stay. I met my wife here and raised two daughters who both attended Plymouth Public schools. As a pragmatic, fiscally conservative thinker, I feel I can serve the town of Plymouth well. In my free time, I enjoy being outdoors and am an avid hiker and finisher of the NH 48 Four-Thousand footers, 52 with a view, NH Terrifying 25, White Mountains Redlining, and all the local trails.
