PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Rotary Club is gearing up for their 68th Annual Penny Sale on Saturday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. The sale will take place at Plymouth Regional High School, with an evening of games of chance, several grand prize raffles, food, and music. This family event annually supports scholarships for Plymouth Regional High School students, and admission is free.
DJ Patrick Dunaway will provide musical entertainment throughout the evening, and food will be for sale by Plymouth Regional High students. Raffle prizes, donated from local businesses, have included dining gift certificates, vaccinations for pets, ski passes, a kitchen sink, and even dental work. Each item becomes part of a list of 50 prizes, raffled off individually. Raffle tickets are 50 cents. Several rounds of prizes are offered, with the last round containing prizes worth $75 each or more.
Eight grand prizes donated by sponsors will also be awarded toticket holders of the grand prize raffle drawing, the final drawing of the evening. Prizes include a one-week stay, donated by Cold Spring Resort (a $1,000 value); a one-week stay on Newfound Lake, donated by Debbie Hart (a $1,000 value); $500 cash donated by Bank of New Hampshire and Bridgewater Power Company; 100 gallons of fuel oil donated by Dead River Company; 100 gallons of fuel oil donated by Pemi River Fuels; a $200 Shop Local shopping spree; a handmade lap quilt donated by Sarah Bunkley; and various wood products donated by the Plymouth Regional High School Woodshop Class. Grand prize ticket holders need to be present to win.
Grand prize tickets may be purchased from any Plymouth rotarian in advance of the penny sale, and will also be on sale during the event. Tickets are $2 each, or 3 for $5. The Common Man is the ticket printing sponsor, and host for Plymouth Rotary breakfast meetings at Foster’s every Wednesday morning at 7 a.m.
Plymouth rotarians annually offer scholarships to students seeking traditional four-year college programs, vocational and technical training, or returning to school after work experiences. Last year, 10 students received scholarships totaling $11,000.00.
Additional Penny Sale sponsors include Woodsville Guaranty Bank, Meredith Village Savings Bank, New Hampshire Electric Co-Op, Laconia Eye and Laser Center, CMD Bookkeeping, and Squam Lake Financial Advisors, LLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.