PLYMOUTH — Plymouth Rotary is gearing up for its 69th annual Penny Sale on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. at Plymouth Regional High School. The event draws over 500 fans and friends from around the state who look forward to the evening of games of chance, grand prize raffles, food, and music. This free, family event is sponsored by the Common Man, Cold Spring Resort, Meredith Village Savings Bank, Squam Lakes Financial Advisors, Laconia Eye and Laser Center, Woodsville Guaranty Bank, New Hampshire Electric Cooperative, Pemi River Fuels, Dead River Company, Bank of New Hampshire, CMD Bookkeeping, Mayhew Funeral Home, and Sarah Bunkley.
Hundreds of local businesses donate prizes for the event, ranging from dining gift certificates, vaccinations for pets and ski passes, to a kitchen sink and even dental work. Prizes are listed in groups of 50, and tickets are purchased for 50 cents. Five rounds of lists of 50 prizes are offered, with the last round containing prizes worth $50 or more.
Seven grand prizes will be awarded. Prizes include a one-week stay donated by Cold Spring Resort, a one-week stay on Newfound Lake donated by Debbie Hart, $500 cash donated by Bank of New Hampshire and Squam Lakes Financial, 100 gallons each of home heating oil donated by Dead River Company and Pemi River Fuels, a $200 local shopping spree, and a handmade lap quilt donated by Sarah Bunkley.
There will be some surprises, too. Last year, turkeys were given away as additional prizes to lucky ticket holders. Music will be provided by The Firehouse DJ Patrick Dunaway, and food will be for sale by PRHS students.
The penny sale supports the Plymouth Rotary’s annual scholarships to assist deserving students seeking education at traditional colleges, vocational or technical training, or returning to school after work experiences. Last year, 11 students received scholarships.
