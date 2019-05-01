DURHAM — Tune in to the Granite State Challenge Saturday, May 4, at 5:30 p.m. on NHPBS as the Tomahawks of Merrimack High School take on the Bobcats of Plymouth Regional High in the last semifinal game of the Granite State Challenge.
Merrimack defeated Portsmouth High and Nashua High South on their way to the semifinals, and Plymouth Regional defeated Bishop Guertin and Exeter High to secure their spot. The winner of this semifinal game will face Littleton High in the championship game.
Plymouth made it to the championship game last season, but lost to Salem High. Salem was coached by Bernie Campbell, husband to Sara Campbell, coach of Merrimack High. Plymouth was the Granite State Challenge Champion in 2013.
Merrimack High made it to the championship game in 2016, but lost to Nashua High South.
The Bobcats of Plymouth Regional High are represented by captain junior Rhys Harris, junior Michael Cathy, junior Erek Bickford, and junior Rhianna Herlihy. The alternates are junior Ben Kresge and sophomore Mason Earick. Jay Fogarty and Troy Harris coach the team.
The Merrimack High Tomahawks are represented by captain junior Scott Peyton, junior Alex Jobin, junior Troy Church, senior Sophie Kim and alternates sophomore Nick Gacharna and junior Andrew Peyton. Sara Campbell is the team's coach.
Tune in to the Granite State SuperChallenge championship game, Saturday, May 11 at 6 p.m. on NHPBS.
Granite State Challenge features New Hampshire's top high school academic quiz teams as they demonstrate teamwork and quick thinking to beat the clock and buzz in first. The game emphasizes quick recall of math, science, social studies, language arts, and fine arts facts, along with questions about current events, entertainment, sports and New Hampshire.
Granite State Challenge is funded by lead sponsor Unitil, with additional funding from NEA New Hampshire, Heinemann Publishing, New Hampshire Lottery, D.F. Richard Energy, HRCU, Measured Progress, The NHHEAF Network Organization, Safety Insurance and Super Sunday partner Manchester Community College.
