DURHAM — Plymouth Regional High is headed to the Granite State Challenge SuperChallenge game for the second time in as many years.
They will be facing Littleton High School. Both schools are in Grafton County and both had to best some big teams to make it to the final game, the Granite State SuperChallenge.
Tune in to the Granite State SuperChallenge championship game, Saturday, May 11 at 6 p.m. on NHPBS to find out which team takes home the trophy.
They took on the Merrimack High team that played for the championship title in 2016.
The Bobcats of Plymouth Regional High were represented by captain junior Rhys Harris, junior Michael Cathy, junior Erek Bickford, and junior Rhianna Herlihy. The alternates were junior Ben Kresge and sophomore Mason Earick. Jay Fogarty and Troy Harris coached the team.
The Merrimack High Tomahawks were represented by captain junior Scott Peyton, junior Alex Jobin, junior Troy Church, senior Sophie Kim and alternates sophomore Nick Gacharna and junior Andrew Peyton. Sara Campbell was the team’s coach.
Merrimack had a lead of 150-130 at the end of the first round. In the second round, Plymouth ended the round with a lead of 330-230. In the next round, Plymouth held a lead of 410-340 at the end. In the final round, Plymouth won the game with a final score of 601-580.
Plymouth Regional High moves on to meet Littleton High in the championship GSC Super Challenge game Saturday, May 11 at 6 p.m. on NHPBS.
Granite State Challenge features New Hampshire’s top high school academic quiz teams as they demonstrate teamwork and quick thinking to beat the clock and buzz in first. The game emphasizes quick recall of math, science, social studies, language arts, and fine arts facts, along with questions about current events, entertainment, sports and New Hampshire.
Granite State Challenge is funded by lead sponsor Unitil, with additional funding from NEA New Hampshire, Heinemann Publishing, New Hampshire Lottery, D.F. Richard Energy, HRCU, Measured Progress, The NHHEAF Network Organization, Safety Insurance and Super Sunday partner Manchester Community College.
