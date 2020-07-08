PLYMOUTH — When three kittens went missing in the space of four weeks earlier this year, the Girl Scout Juniors in Troop 59183 in Plymouth knew something had to be done. They decided to educate their community on how to keep pets safe, and created a tip sheet on how to keep cats indoors and happy. The girls made cat toys then filled bags with the toys, tip sheet, and grass seed to allow cats to have an indoor place to nibble on grass. The bags were distributed at a camporee and given to the Plymouth Animal Hospital.
Madison Batchelder, Gracie Dube, Shelby McDonald, and Ella Duchette of Plymouth have been recognized as Bronze Award Girl Scouts for their project, Pet Protection.
For the Bronze Award, Juniors (girls who are in grades 4 and 5) take action with others to improve their communities, gain important leadership skills and learn that even seemingly small actions can make a big impact. It is the highest honor a Girl Scout Junior may earn.
