PLYMOUTH — The team at Noyes Insurance has made a year-end donation in support of the Plymouth Area Community Closet. On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the local insurance agency presented a $5,000 contribution to the nonprofit organization.
The Plymouth Area Community Closet provides emergency services (food, clothing, household goods). In addition to Plymouth, their food pantry and fuel assistance program serves residents in 15 surrounding towns. If you’re interested in supporting their work by volunteering or donating, you may call 603-536-9889 or learn more at: https://centralnh.org/directory-members/listing/plymouth-area-community-closet/.
Contributing to the wellbeing of the people and area they serve is a cornerstone of Noyes Insurance’s values. “We’re proud to support and give back to an organization that does so much for our local community,” said Braden Smith, manager of Noyes Insurance.
