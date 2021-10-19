WOLFEBORO — It’s been a rough year, rougher than most for all of us. But for the Little Sisters of Hoboken, it’s been utterly, hilariously tragic, and five talented actors tell the Nunsense tale at Wolfeboro’s historic Village Players Theater, Thursday – Saturday, Nov. 11 – 13 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m., at The Village Players’ Theater at 51 Glendon Street. Tickets are on sale now at www.village-players.com/nunsense or after Nov. 1, by leaving a voice mail at the Box Office at 603-569-9656.
The audience will quickly find that the five nuns feverishly preparing a benefit variety show are — quite literally — a skeleton crew on a macabre mission. The funds they raise will pay for the burial costs of the final four nuns killed by the tainted vichysoisse (cold potato soup) served by the convent’s own chef, Sister Julia, Child of God.
Having successfully raised funds to bury the first 48 dead nuns, The Little Sisters are in a race against the NJ Health Department to clean the final four corpses from the convent’s deep freeze.
This production of Nunsense brings together six talented actors recognized throughout the Lakes Region theater community. The Reverend Mother, Sister Mary Regina is played by Kathleen Hill; while her rival Mistress of the Novices, Sister Hubert is brought to life by Carol Light. Anna Jortikka brings out her inner “Brooklyn” in her impersonation of Sister Robert Anne, a toughie from Cannarsie; and Jennifer Schaffner (who also choreographs the production), aptly plays the sweet, confused Sister Mary Amnesia. Sister Mary Leo, the novice intent on becoming the first-ever nun ballerina, is danced by Emily Marsh. Understudying all five roles is Emily Judkins, who, perhaps, should be nominated for the 2021 prize for “Most Dance Routines Stored in a Single Person’s Brain.”
Directed by Rosemary Lounsbury, with musical direction by Julie Carbone, and produced by Carol Bense, Nunsense will be presented
Seating is limited because of COVID protocols, and masks are required. The theater’s full COVID policies can be found at https://www.village-players.com/covid-19/ and should be reviewed before buying tickets or coming to the theater.
Visit village-players.com to learn more.
