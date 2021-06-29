MEREDITH — The Winnipesaukee Playhouse continues the 2021 season with Anthony Shaffer’s, Tony-winning whodunnit, "Sleuth," which takes to the indoor stage June 30 - July 17.
This cat-and-mouse thriller pits crime writer Andrew Wyke against a young rival for his wife’s affections. Revenge is devised and murders plotted as the two plan the ultimate whodunnit.
The production is directed by DeMone Seraphin, who made his playhouse debut with last season’s drama, The Mountaintop. The cast is lead by Florida-based actor Pete Clapsis as Andrew as well as Thomas Daniels returning for his third production. Scenic designer Meredith C. Brown has given the production a contemporary look. Davis Vande Steeg is the lighting designer, Carly Sponzo is the costume designer, and Neil Pankhurst provides the sound design.
The production overlaps with the final week of Harold Pinter’s Betrayal which continues to perform on the outdoor stage through Saturday, July 3.
Sleuth is sponsored by Gilford Home Center, Lovering Volvo, and Misiaszek Turpin Architects.
The Playhouse is focused on safety and has published a page of COVID-19 protocols on their website to prepare patrons for what to expect when they attend the theatre. Protocols may change throughout the season as the situation evolves. At present, patrons can expect to be seated at a minimum of three foot distance from other patrons and guests are expected to keep masks on at all times during the performance, both outdoor and indoors. Tickets for all productions can be purchased by calling the box office at 603-279-0333.
