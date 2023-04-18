Laconia/Gilford Lions Club and the Green Sanctuary Committee of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia will hold the next soft plastics recycling collection event on Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Courtesy photo)
LACONIA — Laconia/Gilford Lions Club and the Green Sanctuary Committee of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia will hold the next soft plastics recycling collection event on Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. —Earth Day. Weather permitting, volunteers will be curbside at the little white UU church at 172 Pleasant St. collecting donated clean soft plastics.
The clubs are collecting plastic grocery bags, vegetable bags, bubble wrap, newspaper sleeves, bread bags, air packing bags, dry cleaning bags, wood pellet bags, ice bags, cereal box liners, blue and white Amazon bags, plastic films labeled with a #2 or #4 recycling symbol, and brand new from factory mattress plastic coverings.
Clubs cannot accept hard plastics, pet food bags, boat storage wrap covers, or crunchy snack bags.
All donated plastics are sent via the Gilford Hannaford’s to Maine to be repurposed as composite decking and outdoor furniture.
This consistent continuing effort keeps plastic pollution out of our land, water and air. Consider setting up collection points in your neighborhood. The latest drives alone collected over 1,300 pounds of plastics, but so much remains to be diverted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.