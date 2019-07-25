GILFORD — Gilford Village Knolls III won a merit from Plan NH after being selected from a field of nominations by a jury of diverse professionals within the planning, design and development industries.
The Merit Awards program recognizes outstanding building projects that embody Smart Growth principles, social responsibility and/or outstanding cooperation or collaboration.
Gilford Village Knolls III is a project of Lakes Region Community Developers, and is the third building in a multi-unit apartment development for adults age 62 and older. This section has 24 units, all one-bedroom, and each rent-restricted at prices residents can afford.
The site is within easy walking distance to the town’s amenities and the building is the first passive house-certified multifamily building in the state. Additionally, because it is identical to one built earlier, cost savings can be easily tracked.
Among the jury comments were: “the residents are not segregated and isolated from the rest of the community” and “It was great that the numbers worked re affordability.”
