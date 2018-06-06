GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will host a Senior Moment-um pizza and bingo event on Monday, June 11, at 12:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at the Gilford Community Church. Attendees will enjoy some pizza and games of bingo. In addition to the pizza, garden salad and beverages will also be provided. The cost is $4.00 per person and all participants will get two slices of pizza. Participants must RSVP no later than Thursday, June 7.
For more information or to RSVP, call 603-527-4722.
