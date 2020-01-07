GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor a Senior Moment-um program on Monday, Jan. 13. Meet at the Community Church fellowship hall at noon for pizza with a variety of toppings and garden salad. Guest speaker Lynn Tonkin, manager of the Laconia Area Community Action Program, will discuss the programs and services offered to seniors to help maintain an independent, healthy lifestyle. Cost of the pizza lunch is $2; RSVP by Thursday, Jan. 9. For more information or to RSVP, call the parks and recreation office at 603-527-4722.
