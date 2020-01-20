LACONIA — Celebrate Recovery marks its fifth year of ministry in the Lakes Region with a recovery rally, Thursday, Jan. 23, 6-7:30 p.m., at Pitman’s Freight Room. The annual rally raises funds to support Celebrate Recovery throughout Laconia and at Belknap County Jail.
In the past five years Celebrate Recovery Laconia has helped nearly 200 community members gain victory over various negative habits, including drug misuse, alcohol dependency, co-dependency, anger, pornography, sexual addiction, fear, food addiction, and depression.
The community is invited to support the program and learn more. Dinner will served 6-6:30 p.m., and the rally begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets will sold at the door, $12, or $20 for a couple. All funds raised will go to the Water’s Edge Church to support Celebrate Recovery. Pitman’s Freight Room is at 94 New Salem St. For more information, visit watersedgecofc.com, facebook.com/CRLaconia or contact Shaun at shaun@watersedgecofc.com.
