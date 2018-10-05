LACONIA — Bob Bengtson, organist at the Laconia Congregational church, will host a Pipe Organ Crawl on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 21, sponsored by the New Hampshire Chapter of the American Guild of Organists.
“On these occasions, organists come from near and far to experience three or four different instruments," Bengtson said. “It is an informal time during which players try out some of their favorite pieces. For church members and friends, and others interested in the pipe organ, it is fun to see and hear the varied approaches of multiple performers on the same organ.”
Organs to be heard range from relatively large and modern to historic, tracker-action American instruments, and one built in England.
The event is free and open to the public. Visitors can attend any or all of the churches as follows:
- 2:30 p.m., Congregational Church of Laconia
- 3:15 p.m., South Baptist Church
- 4 p.m., Sacred Heart Church
- 4:45 p.m., United Baptist Church, Lakeport
For further information, contact Bengtson through the Congregational Church Office at 603-524-0668.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.