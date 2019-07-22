SANBORNTON — Children in Sanbornton can work on their summer reading with new books from the Pilcrow Foundation. The grant provided 68 new, hardcover books, and an additional 22 math and science-themed books for the collection. Books appeal to readers age seven and older. In addition to the annual summer reading program, the library is offering the Pilcrow Reading Challenge, to read five books from the Pilcrow collection and earn a spot at the Pilcrow Pizza Party on Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Reading over the summer helps reduce summer slide, and gives students the opportunity to explore new interests. The grant, worth over $1,600 in books, was possible with a $400 local match from a local family. Last October, the Streifer family had a moving sale and donated their proceeds to Sanbornton Public Library. Janet Streifer volunteered for many years to support children’s literacy initiatives, and directed the library to use the funds for children's programming.
Hal Berenson and Laura Ackerman of Colorado donated the 22 math and science books. Each book in the collection includes a bookplate acknowledging their donation. The books cover topics like animals, plants, creativity and exploration.
The Pilcrow books are on display in the children’s room of the library and are available for the summer reading program A Universe of Stories. For more details, call 603-286-8288, or visit www.splnh.com.
