GILMANTON — The Gilmanton Women’s Club has been busy preparing for the fifth annual “Pies on the Common” event, to take place on Saturday, Oct. 6, on the lawn of the Academy Building, located at the corner of routes 140 and 107. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be homemade pies for sale, along with several vendors offering a wide variety of homegrown and homemade items.
Along with this year’s gala event, there will be music by Mikey G on guitar, and the Gilmanton Youth Organization will be selling hot dogs and hamburgers hot off the grill.
For more information, visit www.gilmantonnh.org, then go to community-Gilmanton Women’s Club.
