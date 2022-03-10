LACONIA — Taylor Community welcomes Gregg Pauley for a performance on Sunday, March 20, at 3 p.m. This event will be held in the Woodside Building and is open to the public.
Pauley, a pianist, is a graduate of the University of Southern California and the Mason Gross School of the Arts. He has performed extensively throughout the United States and Canada, including Carnegie Hall, Alice Tully Hall (Lincoln Center), Merkin Hall, Steinway Hall, and Yamaha Artist Studios in New York City. During his tenure as director of programs at Musicfest Perugia, he was a featured soloist in concerts at the Sala dei Notari and the Basilica di San Pietro. He is currently on the faculty at Tufts University and is a frequent master class teacher and competition adjudicator.
This event is sponsored by Bank of New Hampshire. Seating is limited, and masks may be required if social distancing cannot be maintained during the event. Taylor Community is at 435 Union Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.