LACONIA — The 17th annual Peter Makris Memorial Run will kick off the 100th anniversary of Laconia Motorcycle Week on Saturday, June 10.

The run offers a great riding experience in Laconia, thanks to the escort of state and local police, offering a feet-up ride through the Lakes Region’s scenic hills, lakes and small towns. In its 17 years, the event has raised over $550,000 for area nonprofits and embraces the aspects of life that meant most to Makris — family, friends, The NASWA, veterans and the Laconia Fire Department.

