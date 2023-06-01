LACONIA — The 17th annual Peter Makris Memorial Run will kick off the 100th anniversary of Laconia Motorcycle Week on Saturday, June 10.
The run offers a great riding experience in Laconia, thanks to the escort of state and local police, offering a feet-up ride through the Lakes Region’s scenic hills, lakes and small towns. In its 17 years, the event has raised over $550,000 for area nonprofits and embraces the aspects of life that meant most to Makris — family, friends, The NASWA, veterans and the Laconia Fire Department.
Makris was instrumental in leading the rest of the lake business community in many endeavors, including support of the fire department’s crucial rescue services and funding its first rescue boat. After he passed away, the biker and Laconia community rallied around this event that was created in his memory.
Last year, 40 members of the Leathernecks Motorcycle Club came from all over New England and New York to lead the run, and the Makris family welcomes back U.S. Marines as the Leathernecks lead the ride, and veterans and riders again join in.
“We want to thank everyone who has participated for the last 16 years in this annual NASWA tradition and invite you to come back again,” said Cynthia Makris, president of the NASWA Resort and of the Laconia Motorcycle Week Board and Makris' daughter, who joins her mother, 98-year-old Hope, in running the NASWA Resort.
The Peter Makris Memorial Run gives back to the community, with causes ranging from the Laconia Fire Department’s Life Saving Fund and fire rescue boats, Easter Seals Veterans Count, the Lakes Region's Emergency Response Team team, Building Dreams for Marines, the Belknap House and the NH Veterans Home.
The event begins at 8:30 a.m., with registration at The NazBar & Grill. Opening ceremonies are at 10 a.m., across the street in the NASWA parking lot on Weirs Boulevard and will include the national anthem sung by retired U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Lynn Santosuosso and “Amazing Grace” by Blues Legend James Montgomery. The Blessing of the Bikes by Fr. Marc Drouin precedes the ride.
Kickstands up for a no-traffic, feet-up cruise at 10:30 a.m., escorted by state and local police.
After the ride, the fun continues at 12:30 p.m. at the NazBar & Grill.
