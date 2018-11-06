MEREDITH — 'Peter and the Starcatcher,' the first production of the Inter-Lakes Middle and High School Theater Company's 2018-2019 season, upends the story of how an orphan comes to be The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up (Peter Pan).
A young orphan, played by Forest Hamel, and his mates, Alexa Lazazzera and Kim Fowler, are shipped off from Victorian England to a distant island ruled by the evil King Zarboff. They know nothing of the mysterious trunk in the captain’s cabin, which contains precious, otherworldly cargo. At sea, the boys are discovered by a precocious young girl named Molly, Janney Halperin, a Starcatcher-in-training. Molly quickly realizes that the trunk’s cargo is star stuff, a celestial substance so powerful that it must never fall into the wrong hands. When pirates take the ship – led by the fearsome Black Stache, played by Aislinn Hird, a villain determined to claim the trunk and its treasure for his own – the journey quickly becomes a thrilling adventure.
The performance features 28 student actors who play more than 100 characters.
The show opens Nov. 9, at 7 p.m., and Nov. 10, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., at Inter-Lakes Community Auditorium. Tickets are available at the door, $8 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. For more information, call 603-279-5300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.