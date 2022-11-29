The Pemigewasset Choral Society (pemichoral.org) invites you to begin your holiday season with this year’s concert series, "Sing Out My Soul." Join us in Gilford at the Gilford Community Church on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m.; at our new location at Moultonborough Academy on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m.; and in Plymouth at The PSU Silver Center on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m. Entrance is by donation.
Pemi Choral is one of the oldest community choruses in New Hampshire with members from all over the Lakes Region and Central New Hampshire. With the number of singers back to its pre-pandemic membership, Pemi Choral is once again 90 voices strong.
Music Director Will Gunn says, “The pandemic has taught us many lessons, but I believe the biggest one is to show gratitude for those things that we often take for granted, like singing in person.”
"Sing Out My Soul" is a holiday-themed concert that incorporates a mix of traditional Christmas classics with newer pieces. The concert title is taken from one of the newer pieces, based on a poem by Welsh poet William Henry Davies. The opening line of the poem calls us to let joy come from deep within, and to sing your song of joy.
The Pemigewasset Choral Society, celebrating its 50th season, is a regional community chorus based in Plymouth, New Hampshire, with a wide-ranging musical repertoire. Members come from communities throughout the Lakes Region and the White Mountains and include a diverse range of ages from high school students to those in their 80s. For more information, visit pemichoral.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.