The Pemigewasset Choral Society (pemichoral.org) invites you to begin your holiday season with this year’s concert series, "Sing Out My Soul." Join us in Gilford at the Gilford Community Church on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m.; at our new location at Moultonborough Academy on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m.; and in Plymouth at The PSU Silver Center on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m. Entrance is by donation.

Pemi Choral is one of the oldest community choruses in New Hampshire with members from all over the Lakes Region and Central New Hampshire. With the number of singers back to its pre-pandemic membership, Pemi Choral is once again 90 voices strong.

