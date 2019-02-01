TILTON — On Jan. 12, Pemigewasset Assembly 28 of the International Order of Rainbow for Girls held their semiannual installation of officers at Doric-Center Masonic Lodge. The morning began with a retirement of the fall 2018 officers led by Past Worthy Advisor Sarah Jache of Concord. She thanked the assembly for their support during her term and congratulated the incoming officers on their elections.
Spring 2019 officers were installed, including Worthy Advisor Tapanga Cook of Manchester, Worthy Associate Advisor Sarah Jache of Concord, Faith Leader Aria Peringer of Alexandria, Chaplain Shelbee Hawthorne of Tilton, Drill Leader Autumn Rogers of Penacook, Religion Leader Kaylee Fourner of New Hampton, Immortality Leader Keely Smith of Gilmanton, Patriotism Leader Katie Glover of Penacook, Service Leader Iris Adams of New Hampton, and Musician Hannah Bosworth of Franklin.
The ceremony was performed by state officers of New Hampshire Rainbow. Mother Advisor Beth Nemchick of Concord was installed for her third year, followed by the installation of adult advisors Katherine Peringer of Alexandria, Jay Peringer of Alexandria, Mary Campbell of Hebron, Henrietta Fowler of Concord, Tuesday Ordway of Tilton, Troy Patoine of Concord, and Jack Paul of Canterbury. The girls were presented with merit awards for their work within the assembly and their communities. Iris Adams earned a Green Award for Special Services, Hannah Bosworth was awarded a Merit Badge, Tapanga Cook received a Rainbow Cup and Saucer, Katie Glover earned a Merit Badge, Shelbee Hawthorne received a Yellow Award for Committees, Sarah Jache was honored with an Assembly Lifetime Achievement Award, and Autumn Rogers received an Orange Award for Petitions. Awards were based on their participation in summer and fall activities, including a bake sale, cook-off, David's House tie-dyeing service, decorating and selling wreaths, assembly initiations and visitations, annual Grand Assembly, Leadership camp, making tray favors for the New Hampshire Veterans' Home, Newfound Marathon water station, Eastern Star Grand Chapter drill and installation, packing food boxes, annual Halloween party with haunted house and costume parade, School of Instruction, serving luncheons and suppers to Masons, Eastern Star and DeMolay, traveling to Supreme Assembly, attending the Masonic Family Unity picnic at Wellington State Park and the UNO’s doughraiser for the New Hampshire Rainbow scholarship program.
After the ceremony, Cook introduced her parents, Faith and Richard Marston of Manchester, and her younger sisters. She expressed her thanks to the assembly for her election and looked forward to working together during the term. Her focus is the McKenna House in Concord, and several events are planned for collection of donations and raising funds.
The International Order of Rainbow for Girls is a service organization for girls ages 11 to 20. Girls ages six to 11 years old are welcome to participate as pledges. Pemigewassett Assembly 28 meets September through June in Tilton or Franklin. Interested girls and parents are welcome to visit www.NHRainbow.org, www.gorainbow.org, or www.facebook.com/pemiassembly28.
