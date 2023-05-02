The 90-voice Pemigewasset Choral Society (Pemi Choral) presents its Broadway-themed “Grand Night for Singing” three-concert series in Gilford, Moultonborough and Plymouth on Thursday and Friday, May 4-5, and Friday, May 7. (Courtesy photo)
The 90-voice Pemigewasset Choral Society (Pemi Choral) presents its Broadway-themed “Grand Night for Singing” three-concert series in Gilford, Moultonborough and Plymouth on Thursday and Friday, May 4-5, and Friday, May 7.
Whether you’ve been to Broadway or not, you will enjoy this refreshing repertoire of both classic and contemporary Broadway showstoppers from composers such as Richard Rodgers, Lin-Manuel Miranda, George Gershwin, Stephen Schwartz, Cole Porter and Sara Bareilles.
“We are thrilled to celebrate the timeless American icon that is Broadway,” says Pemi Music Director Will Gunn. “It’s impossible to represent every show from the last century, but we did our best to give everyone something they can be happily singing as they leave the concert.” Without driving to New York City, audiences will be able to take a musical trip to Broadway to experience the music from Hamilton, Wicked, South Pacific, Guys and Dolls, Dear Evan Hansen, Man of La Mancha, Rent, The Color Purple, Waitress and more.
Admission is by donation at the door. The chorus performs Thursday, May 4, at Gilford Community Church, Gilford; Friday, May 5, at Moultonborough Academy, Moultonborough; and Sunday, May 7, at Silver Center, Plymouth State University, Plymouth.
Pemi Choral is directed by locally renowned music director, Will Gunn, who was named the 2023 Choral Director of the Year by the NH American Choral Directors Association. The piano accompaniment is by collaborative pianist Laura Belanger. For this concert, two students who study with Mr. Gunn at Plymouth Regional High School, Dash Ough and Quinn Amsden, are providing rhythm sections to several songs.
The Pemi Chorus is a 90-voice regional community chorus based in Plymouth, with a wide-ranging musical repertoire. Members come from communities throughout the Lakes Region, Central New Hampshire and the White Mountains. The chorus boasts a diverse range of ages from high school students to age 80. They perform concerts in December and May, and welcome new members at the beginning of each semester. The chorus will be celebrating its 50th season next year. For more information, visit pemichoral.org.
