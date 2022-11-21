GILFORD — Once again, the Pemigewasset Choral Society (Pemi Choral) is live onstage for the season with three performances of their holiday selections titled "Sing Out My Soul."

The chorus is performing at Gilford Community Church in Gilford on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m, then at a new location, Moultonborough Academy in Moultonborough on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m., with the final performance on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m., at the PSU Silver Center for the Arts in Plymouth.

