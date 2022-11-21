GILFORD — Once again, the Pemigewasset Choral Society (Pemi Choral) is live onstage for the season with three performances of their holiday selections titled "Sing Out My Soul."
The chorus is performing at Gilford Community Church in Gilford on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m, then at a new location, Moultonborough Academy in Moultonborough on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m., with the final performance on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m., at the PSU Silver Center for the Arts in Plymouth.
The concert performances are free, donations are thankfully accepted.
"Sing Out My Soul" is a holiday-themed concert that incorporates a mix of traditional Christmas classics with newer pieces. The concert title is taken from one of the newer pieces, based on a poem by Welsh poet William Henry Davies.
A focal point of the concert is three versions of Ave Maria, a traditional Catholic prayer often sung at Christmas. Director Will Gunn has selected three different settings: one by R. Nathaniel Dett, a Black American-Canadian composer who uses jazz harmonies; one by Spanish composer Javier Busto, whose setting is more ethereal and modern; and finally, an energetic version by Estonian composer Arvo Pärt, sung in Russian.
The Pemigewasset Choral Society, celebrating its 50th season, is a regional community chorus based in Plymouth, New Hampshire, with a wide-ranging musical repertoire. Members come from communities throughout the Lakes Region and the White Mountains and include a diverse range of ages from high school students to those in their 80s. For more information, visit pemichoral.org.
