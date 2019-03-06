PLYMOUTH — The Pemi-Baker Lions Club will host Striking it Rich on March 16 at Big Daddy Joe’s. There will be raffles, a 50/50 drawing, face painting, and games. Karaoke will take place from 3-7 p.m., children's activities are happening 3-5 p.m., and Crunchy Western Boys Band from 8-11 p.m.
