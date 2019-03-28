PLYMOUTH — Pemi-Baker Community Health would like to thank the community and Biederman’s Deli & Pub for another successful PuBCHallenge Trivia Night FUNdraiser. All proceeds raised support the resurfacing of PBCH’s therapy pool.
Congratulations to team Here for the Beer” made up of Kristin and Mike Rezendes, Suzanne Sportiello and Todd Dunphy, the winners of the night. All teams dressed up for the trivia night. The Lucky Shamrocks, Goldfinger 007, Resa’s Pieces and Ladies & Edelman all stood out but it was DeeDee’s Divas - Karen Schaffner, Lori Lerner, Cindy Prescott, Michele Sirles - who secured the Best Dressed prize. Pemi-Baker would also like to congratulate and thank team Goldfinger 007, who are Leslie Rosewarne, Betzi Taoka, Laura Rice and Emily Krueger, for being the highest fundraising team for the second year in a row.
All 12 teams and spectators donated generously over the course of the evening. The UPS Store of Plymouth, Biederman’s Deli & Pub, M’n M Scoops, Cafe Monte Alto, New Hampshire Adventure Bootcamp, ReStore, Baker Valley Floors & Kristin Rezendes-Rodan & Fields helped sponsor the event.
Pemi-Baker Community Health has more events coming up, including the Battle of the Racquetts in Waterville Valley on Sunday, April 7, and their Annual Auction on Sept. 22. For more information, visit www.pbhha.org.
