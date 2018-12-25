PLYMOUTH — Eversource recently made a contribution to Pemi-Baker Community Health, to be used to purchase and train employees on Forcura, a new computer software system for medical information.
Pemi-Baker Community Health has 40 visiting nurses, therapists and social workers taking care of over 900 patients in 14 local towns. “In this technological world, healthcare facilities need to constantly upgrade their software to maintain accuracy and efficiently communicate and collect signatures from physicians,” said Chandra Engelbert, executive director. “Focura software will streamline referrals and authorizations and facilitate communication between PBCH’s employees in the field and its office staff in a HIPAA-compliant tool.”
“We’re grateful for the opportunity to support Pemi-Baker Community Health in upgrading its software to better serve its patients,” said Eversource New Hampshire Community Relations Specialist Catalina Celantano. “We have a strong commitment to serving the neighborhoods where we work and live and welcome the opportunity to support other non-profits making a difference here in New Hampshire.”
Eversource recognizes partnerships with charitable organizations like United Way, Special Olympics, and Easter Seals, as well as smaller organizations, as part of their mission. Eversource employees take pride in helping to build healthier, stronger communities by participating in volunteer events supporting local nonprofits in neighborhoods where they work and live.
To learn more about Pemi-Baker Community Health, visit www.pbhha.org, or Facebook: find Pemi Baker Community Health on Facebook.
