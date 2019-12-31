LACONIA — Peg Hendel will talk about the Rajah Quilt, made by female prisoners sailing from England to Australia in 1841, at a meeting of the Belknap Mill Quilters Guild on Wednesday, Jan. 8.
The quilt has a fascinating history, representing a significant period in English-Australian history.
Hendel has made a scaled reproduction of the Rajah Quilt and she will talk through her piecing and quilting process.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. at the Bean Center, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia. The cost for non-members is $10.
