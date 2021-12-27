PLYMOUTH — The Pease Public Library has been awarded $11,800 in funding through the Institute for Museum and Library Services’ “Grants to States” program. The grant program is part of the American Rescue Act Plan of 2021 and is being facilitated by the NH State Library.
The Pease Public Library will use this grant award to purchase a BookEye5 v3 Pro Color Scantastik Book Scanner with book cradle and touchscreen monitor. This will allow fragile monographs depicting local history and culture to be digitally preserved and more widely examined by scholars and genealogists.
The Pease Public Library houses some materials in its climate controlled local history room that date back to the library’s original opening in 1878. They were not always kept in ideal conditions, and over time their spines have deteriorated, and their pages have begun to discolor. Access to these items and their content has become somewhat restricted due to their condition, a situation that they hope to remedy using this BookEye5 scanner.
“The library gets many requests from researchers, genealogists, those with mobility issues or from out of the area looking for NH history materials,” says Pease Public Library director Diane Lynch. “We plan to pair this equipment with another vital component. We are fortunate to have Rebecca White on our library staff. She is a Simmons University trained archivist. Since people are spending more time at home and online these days during the pandemic, this will create a new way for them to connect to their community and heritage.”
“New Hampshire’s strong relationship with its public libraries was made even more evident during the past two years, when librarians and their staffs were able to adjust services nimbly in order to continue to meet the needs of their communities,” said NH State Librarian Michael York. “The innovative programs funded by these grants will continue to strengthen not only public library services, but also the communities in which the libraries reside.”
“As pillars of our communities, libraries and museums bring people together by providing important programs, services and collections. These institutions are trusted spaces where people can learn, explore and grow,” said IMLS Director Crosby Kemper. “IMLS is proud to support their initiatives through our grants as they educate and enhance their communities.”
The Pease Public Library’s goal is to begin using the BookEye5 scanner to scan its most delicate materials in February of 2022.
For more information, visit nh.gov/nhsl.
To learn more, visit www.imls.gov.
