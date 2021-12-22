PLYMOUTH — The Pease Public Library receives grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation to upgrade technology for two public use iMac computers and software.
The Pease Public Library recently received a $6,386 grant from the Bernice Clay Fund for Lifelong Learning via the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. The grant will help further the library’s mission of facilitating continued growth and learning throughout patrons’ lives by providing access to services that will help them find and use information effectively.
“The library’s PCs had to be updated in the last couple of years in order to accommodate Windows software demands. Unfortunately, our iMacs were left behind due to budget constraints and because they could continue to operate with allowable updates,” says Pease Public Library Director Diane Lynch. “We would like to optimize, modernize and equalize our patrons’ experiences across all of our computer workstations. These funds will enable us to make this a reality.”
