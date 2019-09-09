FRANKLIN — Peabody Home will host their second annual Cruise Night, on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 4-7 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event open to the public. There will be popcorn and root beer to snack on while checking out the cars. Anyone is eligible to bring their car to showcase during this event at no additional cost. Donations will be accepted for the Peabody Home Activities Fund. The rain date is Sept. 19.
