FRANKLIN — Peabody Home is the catalyst for the training of licensed nursing assistants for Franklin youths. Through the local chapter of MY TURN at Franklin High School and the American Red Cross, local students in the Twin Rivers Area are volunteering and learning from the nursing staff at the eldercare facility.
MY TURN is a regional organization designed to help youths develop their skills, goals, and self-confidence through alternative education, post-secondary planning, career exploration, and employment training. The programs work in concert with local partners, including high schools, employers, colleges, and social service agencies, to provide a holistic approach to learning.
Each program is unique and designed to meet the needs of the community it serves, but all programs are built upon a comprehensive and effective workforce development model that combines classroom learning with hands-on activities and real world experiences; and a holistic approach to service provision with emphasis on community collaboration to generate the most opportunity for the participants.
The local MY TURN program has been preparing a group of eight students to pursue their interest in a nursing career through working with the Peabody Home. Due to the volume of participants and the desire to become trained LNAs, MY TURN partnered with the American Red Cross Certified Nursing Assistant Training program. The program’s launch is allowing local students to develop a career path with a highly demanded employee skill.
Meg Miller, executive director of Peabody Home, expressed excitement, saying, “The community collaboration of nursing training, volunteering and partnership with Peabody Home not only enriches the quality of life for our residents, but, knowing we are engaging in the positive direction of growing our region’s trained nursing professionals is one of the greatest win-win collaborations.”
The American Red Cross Certified Nursing Assistant Training is a comprehensive program designed with educators, caregivers, and long-term care industry representatives. Class participants will continue their hands-on training as active volunteers under the supervised nursing staff at the Peabody Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.