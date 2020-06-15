GILFORD — The Gilford Public Library Summer Reading Programs Kickoff this Tuesday, June 23 with a Facebook Live performance at 10:30am with Paul Warnick. Paul’s music will entertain all ages and bring people together to mark the start of a great summer. The Kickoff beings all three programs: Children, Teen, and Adult. Each of these programs is a fun way to stay engaged throughout summer, and motivates readership with quality prizes and social events. Participants can sign up online or by driving up curbside at the library. From 1-3 p.m., children and teens can pickup a celebratory ice cream at the library curbside. Thanks to Sawyer’s Dairy Bar for the ice cream donation. The first 100 children to signup at the library curbside will receive a totebag with token prizes inside. The library will use the READsquared app and website to record reading this year. Call 603-524-6042, text at (603) 367-0264, email library@gilfordlibrary.org, visit gilfordlibrary.org.
