GILFORD — The Patriot Resilient Leader Institute and the Manchester branch of Veteran and First Responder Healthcare have partnered to improve the quality of life for Veterans, first responders, and their families. Beginning in October, PRLI and VFR will work together to run retreats that will help the groups they serve.
The inaugural retreat will take place the last weekend in October, and will be an Armor Up retreat for first responders. It is designed to help first responders enhance their professional performance, prioritize their physical and emotional health, and foster self-care in those around them. It will include workshops on physical and emotional wellness, behavioral health awareness, self-care practices, and the engagement and support of others. In addition to workshops, the retreat will feature challenging sports activities like rock climbing, an introduction to scuba diving, or hiking.
The Armor Up Retreat for first responders will be held at the Gunstock Inn and Resort, Oct. 25-27.
For more information on VFR Healthcare, visit www.vfrhealthcare.com.
For more information on Camp Resilience and the PRLI, visit www.camp-resilience.org, or contact info@camp-resilience.org.
