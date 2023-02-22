GILFORD — Every Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m,. Patrick’s Pub and Eatery and Don “Sev” Severance will continue to host Sev & Company, welcoming a diverse mix of new and returning musical talent throughout the spring.
In March, Sev will feature acoustic pop duo Sunshine Street, roots and reggae musician Cody James, guitarist Dave Zangri, and Mica Peterson, NH’s queen of blues, soul and funk.
April’s calendar showcases a range of singer-songwriters performing originals and cover tunes, including Clint LaPointe, Trent Larrabee, and Will Conroy, who won Patrick’s Open Mic Singer-Songwriter Contest for 2022.
In May, look for guitarist and pianist Dakota Smart, who was nominated for three New England Music Awards in 2022 including album and artist of the year, plus the return of Senie Hunt, a rising indie artist in Nashville who got his start right here in his home state of New Hampshire.
In addition to Sev & Company on Thursdays, Patrick’s also hosts open mic with Paul Luff every Monday beginning at 6 p.m.
“It’s a real treat to have this level of talent playing every week at Patrick’s,” said Severance, “and we especially appreciate the homegrown musicians Paul's discovered at Patrick’s weekly open mics.”
Patrick’s live music calendar is available at patrickspub.com/events; dates and details for Sev & Company featured artists can also be found on the Laconia Sun’s event calendar and at sevhead.com.
