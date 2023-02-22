Sunshine Street, Senie Hunt, Dakota Smart, Mica Peterson

Clockwise, top left: Sunshine Street, Senie Hunt, Dakota Smart, Mica Peterson. Courtesy photo)

GILFORD — Every Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m,. Patrick’s Pub and Eatery and Don “Sev” Severance will continue to host Sev & Company, welcoming a diverse mix of new and returning musical talent throughout the spring.

In March, Sev will feature acoustic pop duo Sunshine Street, roots and reggae musician Cody James, guitarist Dave Zangri, and Mica Peterson, NH’s queen of blues, soul and funk.

