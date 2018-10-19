GILFORD — Patrick's Pub & Eatery is hosting a fundraiser for the Gilford High School class of 2021, starting Sunday, Oct. 21.
For orders of lunch or dinner through Thursday, Oct. 25, twenty percent of the food purchase will benefit the class of 2021. Guests should mention the fundraiser to their server.
