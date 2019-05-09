GILFORD — On May 11 from 9 a.m. - noon, Pub Mania teams will hold a yard sale and food drive in the Patrick’s Pub parking lot. This annual event collects non-perishable food items for St. Vincent de Paul food pantry and raises funds for the Lakes Region Children’s Auction.
“Food items can be dropped off at any of the yard sale tables,” said event organizer Kate Flaherty. “St. Vincent’s doesn’t get as many donations after the holidays, so we wanted to make it easy for people to donate.”
The yard sale will have furniture, kitchen items, household goods, sports equipment, dolls, toys, and vintage knick-knacks and more. “With so many Pub Mania teams coming, we will definitely have something for everyone,” Flaherty said, “and all proceeds go straight to the Children’s Auction.”
Participating Pub Mania teams include King’s Corner, Referees, Body Covers, Crossfit Juggernaut and Tagg Team. Tagg Team captain Judi Taggart will also be selling fresh bagels donated by Winnipesaukee Bay Gulls. “Winnipesaukee Bay Gulls is always so generous,” Taggart said.
Pub Mania teams hold events year round, culminating with the 24-hour Patrick’s Pub Mania challenge in December, which runs at the same time as the Lakes Region Children’s Auction. In 2018, Pub Mania raised $353,631 for the kids and families in the greater Lakes Region area.
“Everyone loves a good yard sale,” said Flaherty, “but it’s more exciting knowing that we’re all working together to help kids and families here in the Lakes Region.”
The rain date for the sale is Sunday, May 12 from 9 a.m.-noon.
