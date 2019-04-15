GILFORD — Jennifer and Richard Fielders, former single parents raising seven children between them, appreciated the help they received from the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction. That’s why they give back to the auction through Patrick’s Pub & Eatery’s Pub Mania, and the Pub Mania Shuffle during the spring and fall.
“We both got assistance when our kids were younger, so it’s huge for us to give back,” Jennifer Fielders said. “We involve our kids and let them know a lot of their Christmases came from the Children’s Auction. It means a lot to our family to participate in the Pub Mania Shuffle.”
The Shuffle is a two-mile walk and run held for eight weeks in the spring and fall. The funds raised go towards Pub Mania. Last year, the Children’s Auction raised $580,584, with $353,361 coming from Pub Mania, and nearly $20,000 from the Shuffle.
When the springtime Shuffle starts on Wednesday, April 17 at 6 p.m., Fielders, her family, her friends, and her staff at Jennifer’s Color Bar will all be there.
“I always encourage people to come out,” she said. “People have a great time. You can’t beat it.”
Everyone does the Shuffle differently. Some make the $10 donation and walk the two-mile course that begins at Patrick’s, heads to the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, and winds back. Others run or ride bicycles. Some take their raffle and complimentary drink tickets into Patrick’s to have a beverage.
“Everyone loves the Shuffle,” said Patrick’s Co-owner Allan Beetle. “People catch up, socialize, get in some exercise and maybe a bite to eat— and it’s all ‘for the kids’ as we like to say."
The raffle is held after the walk has ended, and is a weekly draw. Prizes include Patrick’s Frisbees or sweatshirts and other Pub Mania memorabilia.
Fielders is team captain for the Pub Mania team Color Me Christmas, entering its third year. The Shuffle serves as one of many ways the 24-member team helps raise money. Last year they raised $2,500 from the Shuffle, and over $9,000 total.
Other fundraisers include sales of Yankee Candles, a cornhole tournament planned for May this year, ornament sales at Christmastime, and a lottery ticket raffle.
For more information, call 603-293-0841, or visit www.patrickspub.com.
