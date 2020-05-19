GILFORD — Patrick’s Pub and Eatery and Eastern Propane & Oil recently partnered to raise funds for the Boys & Girls Club and GOT LUNCH!
“Eastern helped us launch our new online ordering system and get the word out by contributing $10 each time a special 'It’s for the Kids' dessert was sold," said Allan Beetle, co-owner of Patrick’s. “We’ve raised $500 for each of these critically important organizations.”
"When Allan first reached out to us with his plan, we were blown away and excited to be involved. Eastern is excited to support Patrick’s with their new online ordering system and giving back to both the Boys & Girls Club and GOT LUNCH! Laconia," said Josh Anderson, vice president of marketing and business development.
Patrick’s is open for outside dining, curbside pickup and delivery, Monday-Thursday, 3-7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 1-8 p.m. For more information, visit patrickspub.com and eastern.com.
