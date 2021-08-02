LACONIA — The Wolves have announced the return of Patrick's Pub and Eatery in Gilford, as the official Game Day promotional sponsor for the 2021-22 season. Patrick's was the sponsor in the 2019-20 season, prior to the pandemic limiting viewing capacity for the Wolves Jr. home games. As Game Day Promotional sponsor, Patrick's gift cards will be raffled off through drawings, contests, promotions and more, at each of the Wolves home EHL & EHL premier games.
"Patrick's Pub and its owner Allan Beetle, do a tremendous job of supporting local events and businesses here in the Lakes Region. This promotion was a lot of fun and created a buzz in the building during the 2019-20 season." said Wolves General Manager Andrew Trimble. "We are really looking forward to having this promotion again in Laconia and making our Game Day's the best in the Eastern Hockey League."
“We’re delighted to support the NE Wolves hockey program and we hope to add a little extra fun to these exciting hockey games," commented Patricks Pub Owner, Allan Beetle.
Make sure to follow the Wolves on social media, and come out to the Wolves junior games all season long. Great opportunity to see future college stars in action, and support local business.
For more info on Patrick's check out their website - Irish Pub | Gilford | Patrick's Pub & Eatery in Lakes Region NH.
The Wolves game schedule is available on the EHL website and also their own website: www.newolveshockey.com
