GILFORD — Patrick’s Pub invites the community to celebrate spring at the Sixth Annual Gift Card Gala on Sunday, March 24, at 4 p.m. Lucky game winners will be awarded prizes with a combined total value of over $4,000. A $1 donation per game card is requested, with all proceeds benefitting Pub Mania and the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction. First come seating will begin at 3:30 p.m. There is no admission fee.
Tagg Team Pub Mania Captain Judi Taggart has gathered donations from dozens of local businesses. Taggart said, “We play a game ‘like bingo’ that moves along quickly. Each game card has only three playing cards to cover to win. Numbers are drawn from a deck of 52 playing cards.” Players will win over 35 prize packages, including two chances to win a one-night stay offered by Mill Falls at the Lake, M/S Mount Washington cruise tickets, spa and salon services and gift cards from local restaurants and businesses. Players will be offered a 25% discount on their food tab at Patrick’s during this event. A 50/50 cash raffle will also be offered.
Gift cards and prizes will be awarded from Adornments & Lady of the Lake, Airport Country Store & Deli, Ames Farm Inn, Annalee Dolls, Annie’s Cafe and Catering, Art Escape, Behold the Beauty at the Margate, Bootleggers Footwear, Cafe Deja Vu, Cascade Spa at Mill Falls, The ClothesLine Children’s Resale Boutique, Crazy Gringo, Crossfit Juggernaut, Dairy Queen Laconia, Engraving Awards & Gifts, Fratello’s, Funspot, Gilford Cinema 8, Gilford Country Store, Gilford True Value, Giuseppe’s Pizzeria, Great Northern Trading Company, The Green Tangerine Downtown Gifts, Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant, Heaven Scent Design Flower & Gift Shop, Irwin Marine, Jerico’s Hair & Nail Care, Jordan’s Ice Creamery, Kellerhaus, Laconia Car Wash, Laconia Pet Center, Lake Life Fashions, Lakes Region Party & Gift, Lake Winnipesaukee Map Apparel by Atlas Drifts, Lee’s Candy Kitchen, Looney Bin Bar & Grill, Lyons’ Den, Margate Resort, Mello Moose Coffee House, Mill Falls at the Lake, M/S Mt. Washington Cruises, Myrna’s Classic Cuisine, Nahamsha Gifts, New Leaf, Nu Skin Enterprises by LeeAnn Fay Ellis, O’Du’s Hair Salon, O’s Steaks & Seafood, Osborne’s Agway, Patrick’s Pub, Sal’s Pizza, Sawyer’s Dairy Bar, Shaw’s, Shooter’s Tavern, 603 Candy, Soda Shoppe, Spa Girl-NH, Squam Lakes Natural Science Center, Staples, The Studio, The Village Store, T-Bones/CJ’s, Tranquility Springs Wellness Spa, Trustworthy True Value, Wal-Mart, Waterfall Cafe at Mill Falls, The Wine’ing Butcher, Winnipesaukee Bay Gulls 2 and Winnipesaukee Playhouse.
The 11th Annual Pub Mania to benefit the Children’s Auction will be held Dec. 5-6 at Patrick’s. For more information, visit www.patrickspub.com, or “Patrick’s Pub Mania” Facebook page. Contact Judi Taggart at tagtem@metrocast.net or call 603-493-9524.
