BRISTOL — One of the iron arbors at the entrance to the butterfly garden behind Minot-Sleeper Library was damaged in the recent wind storm when a large tree branch fell on it. The business owner on whose property the tree stands hopes to contribute to the replacement with an insurance claim, and Pasquaney Garden Club will raise funds for the rest of the cost. The club had purchased the arbors for the garden which provides a respite along the Newfound River and includes memorial plants. Club members used their final garden workday of the season to clean up the garden and prepare it for winter on Oct. 22.
Friends of the Minot-Sleeper Library and Pasquaney Garden Club sponsored a fashion show by Imagine on Nov. 10, with donations going toward the Bristol Community Garden.
Other upcoming events include a trip to the Fells in New London to see the holiday house decorations and crafts, and the regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 12, when attendees will make ornaments and decorate a Christmas tree for the Festival of Trees on Thanksgiving weekend.
For more information about the Pasquaney Garden Club and its activities, visit the Minot-Sleeper Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.